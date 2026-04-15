Nilesh Shah Reveals Top Sectors To Buy After Market Correction In 2026

In the Business Today Market Masters series, Nilesh Shah reveals where investors should deploy money after the recent market correction. Despite volatility, he believes markets are fairly valued at the lower end and sees opportunity in select sectors. Banking and financial services remain top picks due to resilience and reasonable valuations. Cement is another key bet, driven by infrastructure growth and tax benefits. He also highlights hotels and hospitals as emerging winners amid shifting global trends and rising domestic demand. However, he warns against sectors like oil marketing companies, petrochemicals, and plastics due to rising input costs. Watch for clear sectoral strategy in uncertain markets.