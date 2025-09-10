Business Today
Nilesh Shah: Smart Investing Starts With Diversification And Long-Term Planning To Grow Wealth

  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 10, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 10, 2025, 11:46 AM IST

 

In an exclusive conversation with Business Today TV, Kotak AMC MD Nilesh Shah advised investors to stick to proper asset allocation ahead of the festive season. While GST rationalisation could boost consumption, he cautioned that short-term volatility is likely. Gold and silver offer opportunities, as do performing long-term credit and equities. Within equities, consumer discretionary sectors—tourism, travel, hotels, airlines, preventive medicine, and education—are promising, as more money enters consumer pockets. Shah recommended a neutral allocation to equity, emphasizing moderation in return expectations, readiness for volatility, and using any market corrections to add selectively to consumption-themed stocks.

