Nischal Maheshwari’s Strategy: Midcaps, Gold Vs Silver & High-Conviction Investing

In this episode of Market Masters on Business Today, market veteran Nischal Maheshwari opens up about his personal investment philosophy, portfolio structure, and asset preferences in the current macro environment. He explains why he favours a concentrated portfolio of 10–15 high-conviction stocks, rooted in strong governance, visible growth, and attractive valuations. Maheshwari highlights his preference for mid-cap stocks in India, citing their growth potential under the new classification thresholds. In a compelling take on commodities, he elaborates on why silver is no longer just a precious metal but a fast-emerging industrial asset—used in solar, electronics, and batteries—and why he expects it to perform strongly in the coming years. He also compares gold and silver allocations, advocating ETFs as the most practical route for silver investment. A must-watch for long-term investors looking to decode where smart money is heading next.