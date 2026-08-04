Niva Bupa Q1 Unpacked | Vishwanath Mahendra On Premium Growth, Market Share & Expansion

Niva Bupa Health Insurance reported a strong start to FY27 with robust growth across key financial and operating metrics. Profit nearly doubled year-on-year, while gross written premium and retail health business continued to outpace the industry. The company also strengthened its retail market share, improved its claim settlement ratio and delivered better operating efficiency. In this exclusive conversation with Business Today TV, Vishwanath Mahendra, Executive Director & CFO, Niva Bupa, decodes the company's Q1 performance, retail health insurance demand, premium growth, profitability, digital distribution strategy and claims experience. He also shares insights on customer acquisition, market opportunities, competitive landscape and the outlook for the health insurance sector. Watch the full interview for key earnings highlights and management commentary.