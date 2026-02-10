Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
“No Bright Economic Future”: Lavrov Downplays Russia–US Trade Hopes, Signals BRICS Pivot

“No Bright Economic Future”: Lavrov Downplays Russia–US Trade Hopes, Signals BRICS Pivot

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Feb 10, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 10, 2026, 3:09 PM IST

 

Russia has said it remains open to cooperation with the United States but sees little prospect for a revival of economic ties, despite ongoing efforts to end the Ukraine war. In an interview with TV BRICS, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Washington of pursuing economic dominance and creating barriers to cooperation. While officials like Kirill Dmitriev have spoken of restoring ties, Lavrov pointed to continued US sanctions under President Donald Trump, despite Trump’s outreach to Vladimir Putin. Lavrov also cited US hostility toward the BRICS grouping, saying Russia is increasingly forced to deepen cooperation within the bloc to protect its economic and financial interests.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended