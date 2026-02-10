“No Bright Economic Future”: Lavrov Downplays Russia–US Trade Hopes, Signals BRICS Pivot

Russia has said it remains open to cooperation with the United States but sees little prospect for a revival of economic ties, despite ongoing efforts to end the Ukraine war. In an interview with TV BRICS, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Washington of pursuing economic dominance and creating barriers to cooperation. While officials like Kirill Dmitriev have spoken of restoring ties, Lavrov pointed to continued US sanctions under President Donald Trump, despite Trump’s outreach to Vladimir Putin. Lavrov also cited US hostility toward the BRICS grouping, saying Russia is increasingly forced to deepen cooperation within the bloc to protect its economic and financial interests.