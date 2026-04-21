No POSH Complaints? TCS Issues Big Statement Amid Controversy, Orders External Probe

Tata Consultancy Services has issued a crucial statement amid the ongoing controversy, stating that no complaints have been received by its POSH team so far. However, the company has initiated an internal probe by appointing external agencies like Deloitte and Trilegal. Adding weight to the process, veteran industry leader Keki Mistry is heading the oversight panel. This comes after serious allegations surfaced from the Nashik unit, raising concerns over corporate governance. While TCS stock shows mild gains, questions remain on transparency and accountability. Is this a clean chit or just the beginning of a deeper investigation? Stay tuned for more updates.