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NPPA Caps Prices Of 39 Medicines: Big Relief For Diabetes, Hypertension & Heart Patients

NPPA Caps Prices Of 39 Medicines: Big Relief For Diabetes, Hypertension & Heart Patients

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jul 13, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 13, 2026, 12:39 PM IST

 

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has capped the retail prices of 39 commonly used medicines, including formulations for diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and calcium-vitamin D3 tablets. The move is aimed at making essential medicines more affordable while ensuring companies follow the government's price control framework. Neetu Chandra Sharma, Business Today, explains how this decision impacts patients, pharmaceutical companies, and the broader healthcare sector. The latest notification also highlights the growing focus on chronic care therapies, reflecting strong demand in diabetes and cardiovascular treatment segments.

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