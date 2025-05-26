NSE IPO Will Boost Market Governance & Investor Confidence: Srinivas Rao Ravuri

In this episode of Market Guru, we speak with Srinivas Rao Ravuri, Chief Investment Officer at Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, who shares his thoughts on the highly anticipated IPO of the National Stock Exchange. While he refrains from speculating on the timeline, he expresses strong support for the listing of India’s largest stock exchange, highlighting how it could lead to enhanced accountability and improved governance in the capital markets. Ravuri also discusses the broader evolution of India’s financial landscape, noting that as per capita income rises, there’s a growing need for wealth management and advisory services. With increasing investor participation and a rising propensity to save and invest, he believes the industry is poised for robust growth.