NSE Rejig: Experts' Take On Zomato And Jio Finance Over Inclusion In Bluechip Nifty 50 Index

In this Market Today segment, we analyse the impact of Zomato and Jio Financial Services' inclusion in the Nifty index. Mayuresh Joshi, Head Equity Research at William O'Neil India, addresses concerns about the Nifty's valuation uptick, explaining that the overall Nifty EPS for FY26 and FY27 is expected to remain stable despite these higher-valued additions. He notes that the market will likely factor in EPS moderation as Zomato's profitability adjusts and Jio's growth unfolds. Mitesh Panchal from miteshpanchal.in explains technical analysis of these two stocks. Mitesh Panchal highlights Zomato as his preferred pick, recommending a buy only if it closes above ₹250, with potential targets of ₹230 and ₹240. He suggests a stop loss at ₹203. For Jio Financial Services, he advises waiting for a weekly close above ₹240, noting that a daily close above ₹215 is a potential entry point for Zomato. Tune in for expert insights on the Nifty's rebalancing, the impact of Zomato and Jio Financial Services, and technical trading strategies for these stocks.