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Nykaa Share Price: Q1 Results Beat Expectations, But Why Did The Stock Fall Despite Strong Results?

Nykaa Share Price: Q1 Results Beat Expectations, But Why Did The Stock Fall Despite Strong Results?

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 5, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026, 2:36 PM IST

Nykaa shares declined despite reporting a more than threefold jump in Q1 net profit, reflecting profit booking rather than weak fundamentals. Speaking to Business Today, market expert Sudip Bandyopadhyay said the company delivered a strong performance with healthy revenue growth, higher EBITDA, and improved margins. He believes investors are booking profits after the results, as expectations were already high before the earnings announcement. Jain added that there is little to criticize in Nykaa’s quarterly performance, though the key question for investors is whether the company can sustain or improve this growth in the coming quarters.

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