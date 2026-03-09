Business Today
Oil @45-Month High: Expert Explains Supply Risks, India’s Vulnerability & What It Means For Markets

Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 9, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 9, 2026, 12:06 PM IST

Global markets are on edge as crude prices surge close to $120 a barrel amid escalating supply fears and tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. Energy experts, Narendra Taneja warn that any disruption to oil flows from major Gulf producers like Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait and the UAE could trigger a massive supply shock for the global economy. For India, which imports nearly 89% of its crude requirement, the risks are particularly high as rising prices and supply disruptions threaten economic stability. Analysts say the immediate relief could come if countries such as the United States, Japan, and China release oil from their strategic reserves to cool markets. However, with geopolitical tensions escalating, investors remain nervous about the potential impact on global growth, inflation and financial markets.

Post a comment0
