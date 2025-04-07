scorecardresearch
Business Today
Oil Marketing Companies, Coal India, LIC—Which PSU Stocks Still Make Sense In The Current Crash?

As global markets crash under the weight of a worsening trade war and China’s retaliatory tariffs, is the PSU basket showing signs of resilience? In this episode of Market Today on Business Today TV, Sharad Avasthi, Head of Research (PCG) at SMIFS, highlights the public sector stocks and sectors that still hold promise—even amid panic. From oil marketing companies like IOC, BPCL, and HPCL to high-dividend stocks such as ONGC and Coal India, Sharad Avasthi explains why these companies remain solid bets for long-term investors. He also discusses LIC’s potential and why PSU banks look attractive at current valuations. Are dividend yields of 6-7% enough to offset short-term volatility? Could PSU banks be the comeback story of this correction? Should you bet on energy PSUs while oil prices slide? Find out which PSUs Sharad Avasthi is backing—and why smart money may be rotating into this space.

