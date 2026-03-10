Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
Oil Price Drop: Big Boost For Markets? | Market Strategy With Mayuresh Joshi

Oil Price Drop: Big Boost For Markets? | Market Strategy With Mayuresh Joshi

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 10, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 10, 2026, 1:30 PM IST

Markets witnessed a relief rally with the NIFTY 50 rising nearly 0.7% to around 24,200, helped by short covering and a sharp cooling in crude oil prices. After briefly spiking close to $120 per barrel, global crude has slipped to around $89, easing inflation and macro concerns. In this episode of Market Commentary, market expert Mayuresh Joshi of William O'Neil India explains how crude trends, geopolitics and global flows are shaping market sentiment. He says forward markets still indicate crude stabilising near $70–$75 if tensions de-escalate. Despite recent volatility, Joshi believes equities remain the best long-term wealth creator. He highlights opportunities in banking, pharma, consumer discretionary and domestic infrastructure, while advising investors to focus on quality, growth and sector leadership rather than simply buying stocks at lows.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended