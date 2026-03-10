Oil Price Drop: Big Boost For Markets? | Market Strategy With Mayuresh Joshi

Markets witnessed a relief rally with the NIFTY 50 rising nearly 0.7% to around 24,200, helped by short covering and a sharp cooling in crude oil prices. After briefly spiking close to $120 per barrel, global crude has slipped to around $89, easing inflation and macro concerns. In this episode of Market Commentary, market expert Mayuresh Joshi of William O'Neil India explains how crude trends, geopolitics and global flows are shaping market sentiment. He says forward markets still indicate crude stabilising near $70–$75 if tensions de-escalate. Despite recent volatility, Joshi believes equities remain the best long-term wealth creator. He highlights opportunities in banking, pharma, consumer discretionary and domestic infrastructure, while advising investors to focus on quality, growth and sector leadership rather than simply buying stocks at lows.