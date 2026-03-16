Oil Shock! Will Crude Prices Crash After The Conflict Ends? | Arun Kejriwal

Crude oil prices have surged sharply from around $55-$65 per barrel to above $100 amid rising geopolitical tensions. In this discussion, market expert Arun Kejriwal explains why oil prices are currently being driven less by demand-supply dynamics and more by geopolitical risks. A key factor is the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20% of global crude supply passes. Kejriwal also highlights that global demand growth has slowed due to economic uncertainty. If geopolitical tensions ease, crude prices could see a sharp correction as weaker demand reasserts itself. The big question remains the timing of when stability returns. Investors and markets will be closely watching developments that could determine the next major move in global oil prices.