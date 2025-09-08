Ola Electric Gains Momentum | Positive Brokerage Outlook & Key Growth Updates

Ola Electric is back in focus with a sharp rebound in its stock price, rising nearly 56% over the past month after a period of underperformance. The stock has gained further momentum with a 4.5% uptick today. Adding to the optimism, Goldman Sachs has issued a buy rating on Ola Electric with a target price of ₹72. The brokerage highlights key positives such as the Gen 3 scooter platform, improving service infrastructure, and a market share goal of 30–35% in India’s growing electric two-wheeler market. Additionally, Ola Electric is pursuing in-house cell production at 5 GW capacity and is expected to achieve EBITDA break-even in its auto business by FY26. Brijesh Ail, Head Technical & Derivatives, Retail Research, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, decodes the stock’s sharp turnaround and what lies ahead for investors.