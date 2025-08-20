Business Today
Ola Electric Shares Jump 18% In 2 Session's. What's Next?

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 20, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 20, 2025, 12:03 PM IST

 

Ola Electric has surged nearly 7% for the second straight day, taking the stock to around ₹48 levels. While the rally is driven by optimism around rare earth metals benefiting the EV space, concerns around Ola Electric’s fundamentals remain. In this conversation, Gaurang Shah, Sr. Vice President at Geojit Investments, shares his candid view on the company. He highlights unresolved service complaints, regulatory issues, fragile product quality, and the long gap from its IPO price of ₹76. He also stresses that established two-wheeler manufacturers such as TVS Motors, Hero MotoCorp, and Bajaj Auto present stronger and more reliable investment opportunities in the EV and ICE segment.

