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OMCs Near ICU, Sector In Distress & Crying For Urgent Help | Narendra Taneja

OMCs Near ICU, Sector in Distress & Crying for Urgent Help | Narendra Taneja

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 30, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 30, 2026, 5:54 PM IST

Brent crude has surged to $126 per barrel as US-Iran tensions escalate and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz intensify. Energy expert Narendra Taneja explains that the spike is largely geopolitical, driven by supply shocks rather than structural demand changes. With key Gulf exporters impacted and uncertainty around peace talks, markets are factoring in prolonged disruption. For India, the bigger concern is supply security and rising import costs, which could strain fiscal math and corporate earnings. Oil marketing companies are already under severe stress, absorbing higher costs without passing them fully to consumers. If tensions persist, the pressure on inflation, demand, and the broader economy is likely to intensify further.

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