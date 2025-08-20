Online Gaming Regulation: What It Means For Investors In Gaming Stocks

The Union Cabinet has cleared the new Online Gaming Bill, which is expected to be tabled in Parliament today. The proposed legislation could prohibit all money-based online games, regardless of whether they involve skill or chance, while also banning advertisements and financial transactions inked to them. This development has triggered sharp moves in gaming-related stocks such as Delta Corp and Nazara Technologies. While Delta Corp surged on hopes of benefiting from its offline exposure, concerns remain around the future of online gaming platforms. In this discussion, Kiran Jani, Head of Technical Research at Jainam Broking, shares his market outlook. He analyses key levels for Nazara Tech and Delta Corp, explains potential trading strategies, and highlights why investors must stay cautious amid policy uncertainty.