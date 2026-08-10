Pankaj Tibrewal Turns Bullish | Q1 Earnings Surprise, Small Caps Lead Market Rally

Pankaj Tibrewal, Founder & CIO of IKIGAI Asset Manager, turns constructive on Indian equities as Q1 earnings surprise on the upside. He says 398 of the top 500 companies have reported results, with topline growth crossing 20% - the strongest in 12 quarters. Small caps continue to lead earnings growth, while 56-57% of companies have reported more than 15% earnings growth, pointing to broad-based corporate resilience. Tibrewal says earnings upgrades are now outnumbering downgrades, while July demand trends have remained encouraging. With FII selling easing, July turning positive on flows and global AI trade unwinding, he sees earnings, flows and sentiment aligning after two years of market consolidation. Watch Pankaj Tibrewal decode the market outlook, small caps, Q2 momentum and where the next leg of growth could come from.