Paras Defence–IUAC Sign MoU To Build MRI Magnet Tech In India

The markets are off to a strong start this morning as the new F&O expiry cycle kicks in. After four straight sessions of selling, momentum has returned to the indices with the Nifty climbing over 125 points and the Bank Nifty gaining more than 600 points. Broader sentiment is positive, supported by robust quarterly earnings from several companies and steady buying interest across sectors. In today’s show, we also turn the spotlight on Paras Defence, a stock that has delivered exceptional returns since its listing. We are joined by Amit Mahajan, Director at Paras Defence, to discuss the company’s latest milestone — a significant MoU with a government institution to develop indigenous MRI magnets, marking the company’s debut in advanced medical technology beyond its core defence and space businesses.