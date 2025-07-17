Patanjali Foods Announces Bonus Share Issue In 2:1 Ratio | Experts Comment On Latest Update

Patanjali Foods has announced its first-ever bonus issue in a 2:1 ratio, meaning shareholders will receive two additional shares for every one share held. The stock has already shown strong momentum in the past couple of sessions, trading around ₹1864 at present. While the record date is yet to be announced, market expert Raghavendra believes the stock looks promising and suggests a possible upside of ₹100 in the near term. He also advises that investors could consider entering around the ₹1600–₹1615 levels if there is a correction. In this video, we break down the bonus announcement and what it means for investors going forward.