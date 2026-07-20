Paytm Bonus Issue Today: Should Investors Focus On The Bonus Or Q1 Earnings?

Paytm is in focus as its board meets to consider the company's first-ever bonus issue, a move that could benefit nearly 7.5 lakh retail shareholders. While the bonus announcement has grabbed investor attention, the market will be watching the Q1 earnings, margin improvement, and progress toward sustained profitability even more closely. Avinash Gorakshakar, Founder, Avinash Mentor Research, believes the operational performance and reduction in losses will be the real drivers for the stock, while the bonus issue's impact will largely depend on the final ratio approved by the company's board and shareholders.