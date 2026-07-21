Paytm Q1 Results: Buy Now Or Wait? Expert Reveals The Best Entry Price & Target

Paytm reported a solid Q1 performance with net profit rising to ₹220 crore and revenue increasing 8% year-on-year to ₹2,448 crore. While the company deferred its expected bonus share announcement, the earnings largely met market expectations. The stock has already rallied sharply from around ₹1,100 to ₹1,400 in recent weeks, making investors wonder if more upside remains. Gaurav Sharma, Vice President & Head of Research, Globe Capital, recommends a buy-on-dips strategy, suggesting that any correction towards ₹1,250 could offer a good buying opportunity. He sees ₹1,400 as the immediate resistance, and a breakout above that level could open the door for a move towards ₹1,600 and higher.