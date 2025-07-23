Paytm Q1 Results: Stock Dips in Early Trade, But Analysts Set Bullish Price Target of ₹1,200–₹1,300

Paytm Q1 FY26 earnings mark a historic turnaround with its first-ever profit from core operations, posting a 27.7% YoY revenue jump to ₹1,917 crore. Unlike last year’s gains from divesting the ticketing biz, this quarter's profit is purely operational. Jefferies upgraded its target to ₹1,250, citing positive EBITDA and growth potential. Motilal Oswal sees a 37% upside. Despite a 10% pre-open rally, the stock dipped 2.2% post-market open, reflecting 'sell on news' sentiment. Experts remain optimistic, noting strong long-term prospects and a shift in digital payment habits. Analysts suggest holding above ₹1,000 levels with a stop-loss at ₹900, eyeing ₹1,200–₹1,300 targets if momentum sustains. Brokerages see valuation comfort versus peers like PB Fintech. Listen in