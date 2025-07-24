Persistent Systems Q1 Results: Profit Zooms 39% | Top Management Decodes AI-Driven Plans & Guidance

Persistent Systems Q1 Results: Reported a 39% YoY rise in profit for the June quarter. Net profit came at Rs 424.93 crore in the June 2025 quarter against Rs 306.41 crore in the June 2024 quarter. PAT rose 7.37% on a QoQ basis from Rs 396 crore. Revenue climbed 21.78% YoY to Rs 3,333 crore in Q1 against Rs 2737 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Revenue rose 2.82% on a QoQ basis from Rs 3248 crore. EBIT climbed 34.28% YoY to Rs 517.8 crore in Q1. EBIT rose 2.5% from the March 2024 quarter. The order booking for Q1 was $520.8 million in Total Contract Value (TCV) and $385.3 million in Annual Contract Value (ACV). Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar in conversation with Sandeep Kalra, ED & CEO, Persistent Systems decoding company's guidance, AI-driven orders and growth Blue print.