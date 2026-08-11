Pharma Stocks Outlook: Why Ajay Bagga Sees Strong Growth In Generics, Hospitals & Healthcare

Pharma and healthcare stocks are attracting renewed investor interest, with multiple growth drivers emerging across the sector. Ajay Bagga, Sr. Market Veteran, remains bullish on pharma, highlighting Indian generics as several drugs go off patent. He also points to strong growth in hospitals, diagnostics and the CDMO segment. Private equity interest in hospital companies is another key trend, bringing fresh growth capital into the sector. Ajay Bagga says pharma can also act as a useful portfolio diversifier. While he does not recommend specific stocks, he believes investors should closely track pharma and especially hospital companies as healthcare investment and consolidation continue to increase.