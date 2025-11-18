Physicswalla IPO, Earnings Miss & Bitcoin Crash: The Biggest Market Movers Today

In today’s episode on Whats' Hot, we break down three of the biggest stories shaking the markets. First, all eyes are on PhysicsWallah as the edtech unicorn heads for its highly anticipated IPO listing after a strong 1.8x subscription and marquee anchor backing. Next, we decode the Q2FY26 earnings season- where Nifty delivered just 2% profit growth, driven by a few heavyweights while several large banks and autos dragged performance. Brokerage calls on WeWork and Eternal also set the tone for sector sentiment. And finally, Bitcoin has entered deep bear territory, slipping below $94,000 and wiping out over $600 billion in market value amid rate-cut worries and thin liquidity. All market movers, explained simply.