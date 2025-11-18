PhysicsWallah Jumps 45% OIn Debut, Groww Doubles In Days Amid IPO Euphoria

The new-age IPO wave continues to surprise markets as PhysicsWallah and Groww deliver extraordinary listing gains. PhysicsWallah, despite low subscription interest, debuted with a sharp 45% jump, touching highs before settling slightly lower. Historically, education companies have struggled to create investor wealth, making this surge even more unexpected. Meanwhile, Groww has emerged as a standout story with its tech-driven, relationship-manager-free model, enabling the platform to nearly double in value in just four trading sessions and even cross the ₹1 lakh crore market-cap mark. Experts admit these companies “defy logic,” but acknowledge that strong digital models and investor optimism are driving momentum. Whether these rallies sustain remains the key question for the market.