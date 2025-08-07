Business Today
Pidilite Q1 Results: Bonus Issue & Special Interim Dividend | Top Management On Q1 Earnings, Growth & More

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 7, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 7, 2025, 1:27 PM IST

The company achieved a volume growth of 9.9%, which is on the higher side of the projected 8% to 10% range. Pidilite's revenue for the quarter increased by 10.5% to ₹3,753 crore, slightly exceeding the market estimate of ₹3,700 crore. Additionally, the company's EBITDA rose by 16% to ₹941 crore, surpassing the anticipated ₹874 crore, with the EBITDA margin improving by 110 basis points to 25% compared to the previous year. Pidilite's board also approved significant shareholder returns in the form of a bonus issue and a special dividend. Shareholders are set to receive one bonus share for every share held, with the record date yet to be confirmed, alongside a special dividend of ₹10 per share, scheduled for August 13. Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar in conversation with Sudhanshu Vats, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries decoding Q1 results and growth blue print.

