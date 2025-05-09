Business Today
Pidilite Q4 Earnings | Revenue Up 8% At ₹3,141 Cr, Dividend Of ₹20/Share

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • May 9, 2025,
  • Updated May 9, 2025, 1:24 PM IST

Pidilite Industries reported Q4 performance with consolidated net profit rising 40.5% YoY to ₹427.5 crore. Revenue from operations grew 8.2% to ₹3,141 crore, while EBITDA stood at ₹623.5 crore, up 9.6% YoY, with a stable margin of 20.1%. The board has proposed a ₹20 per share dividend. Despite macroeconomic challenges, Managing Director Sudhanshu Vats highlighted robust volume growth and healthy margins. He remains cautiously optimistic about future growth, supported by improving demand in the construction sector, a favorable monsoon, and increased government spending. Watch Sudhanshu Vats share insights on Q4 results and Pidilite’s strategic outlook ahead.

