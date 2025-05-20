Piyush Goyal’s U.S. Visit: Big Boost Or Big Risk For Indian Markets?

India’s Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal, is currently in the United States, where he has held discussions with Secretary Howard Lutnick to expedite the first tranche of the long-awaited India–US bilateral trade agreement. In this video, we break down the potential implications of this visit and what it could mean for India’s trade position and stock markets. Despite the US having previously shown a lukewarm stance towards trade talks with India, there now appears to be renewed momentum. Guest Dharmesh Kant, Head of Equity Research at Chola Securities, offers his expert view on whether these negotiations could tilt in India’s favour — or if they will largely benefit the United States. From the likely impact on exporters’ margins to the possible gains for Indian consumers through cheaper imports, we assess the winners, losers, and broader market impact. As Dharmesh explains, while Indian exporters may face increased costs and tighter profit margins, the silver lining could be greater clarity and stability for market valuations once the deal is finalised. Don’t miss this in-depth conversation on a development that could reshape India–US economic ties and influence investor sentiment in the near future.