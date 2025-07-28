Business Today
Planning To SIPs In Large & Midcap Fund? This Fund Of ₹5,000 Monthly SIP Grew To ₹2.75 Cr In 27 Yrs

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 28, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 28, 2025, 3:13 PM IST

ICICI Prudential Large & Midcap Fund has completed an incredible 27 years of wealth creation, delivering a remarkable 18.5% CAGR since its launch in July 1998. A simple ₹5,000 monthly SIP in this fund would have grown to an astonishing ₹2.75 crore, generating 17.24% CAGR returns. With a strong and diversified portfolio of 89 stocks, including marquee names like Maruti, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, DMart, SBI Cards, and Reliance Industries, the fund continues to be a consistent performer. Its top 10 holdings account for 33.3% of the AUM, and it maintains a portfolio P/E of 28.4 and P/B of 3.84. Backed by robust large- and midcap strategies, this milestone highlights the power of long-term investing and SIP discipline. Watch the full video to understand what makes this fund a long-term wealth creator and whether now is the right time to start investing. Catch Superstar Funds with Shailendra Bhatnagar decoding a stellar return SIP fund ICICI Pru Fund.

