Planning To SIPs In Small-Cap Funds? Superstar Fund Made 75 Lakhs Of 14.4 Lakhs In 12 Years

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 15, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 15, 2025, 4:04 PM IST

In the latest episode of Superstar Fund, Shailendra Bhatnagar decodes Nippon India Small-Cap Fund, launched in September 2010. It has given impressive return of 21.21% CAGR since inception, it has created significant wealth for long-term investors. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 over 12 years would now be worth ₹75.89 lakhs, reflecting a strong SIP CAGR of 25.5%. The fund currently has an AUM of ₹66,602 crore and an NAV of ₹194.3 per unit. It holds a diversified portfolio of 235 stocks, with the top 10 holdings accounting for just 14.2% of AUM. Key equity picks include MCX, HDFC Bank, Kirloskar Brothers, SBI, Pfizer, Whirlpool, and Apar Industries. The portfolio trades at a P/E of 28.6 and P/B of 4.05. Listen in

