Planning To Travel This Summer? Here’s What You Should Know About Domestic Airfares

Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi ,
  • Feb 10, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 10, 2026, 1:01 PM IST

 

Domestic airfares are likely to rise this summer as IndiGo’s special relaxation under Flight Duty Time Limitations ends today. With airlines already filing their summer schedules and IndiGo facing a 10% capacity cut, the market is expected to see a supply crunch just as peak travel demand kicks in. Aviation analytics firm Cirium has flagged a 2% drop in domestic capacity, warning of upward pressure on ticket prices. While the Civil Aviation Ministry has temporarily capped fares after recent disruptions, a review is expected from April. Since airfares are market-driven, passengers may need to prepare for higher travel costs during the holiday season.

