Planning To Travel This Summer? Here’s What You Should Know About Domestic Airfares

Domestic airfares are likely to rise this summer as IndiGo’s special relaxation under Flight Duty Time Limitations ends today. With airlines already filing their summer schedules and IndiGo facing a 10% capacity cut, the market is expected to see a supply crunch just as peak travel demand kicks in. Aviation analytics firm Cirium has flagged a 2% drop in domestic capacity, warning of upward pressure on ticket prices. While the Civil Aviation Ministry has temporarily capped fares after recent disruptions, a review is expected from April. Since airfares are market-driven, passengers may need to prepare for higher travel costs during the holiday season.