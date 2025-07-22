PNB Housing Finance Q1FY26 Results: Profit Up 23% At Rs 534 Cr, Strong Home Loan Demand

PNB Housing Finance reported Q1 Results Of Q1FY26, with net profit rising 23% YoY to ₹534 crore, driven by sustained growth in retail housing demand. The retail loan asset portfolio grew 18% YoY to ₹76,923 crore, with affordable and emerging segments contributing 37% to the total retail book. Notably, affordable housing loans surged 143% YoY, while emerging market loans grew 20%, and the prime segment expanded 10%. The company's assets under management (AUM) increased 13% YoY to ₹82,100 crore. Net interest income (NII) climbed 17% YoY to ₹760 crore, with net interest margin (NIM) stable at 3.74%. Pre-provision operating profit rose 17% YoY to ₹632 crore. Asset quality showed steady improvement: Gross NPA reduced to 1.06% from 1.35% a year ago, while Net NPA stood at 0.69%, with retail GNPA and NNPA at 1.07% and 0.70%, respectively. The company achieved a strong Return on Assets (RoA) of 2.57% (annualised) and recovered ₹57 crore from its written-off pool. Capital adequacy remained robust with CRAR at 29.68%, reflecting a solid balance sheet.Watch Conversation with Girish Kousgi, MD & CEO of PNB Housing Finance, on Q1 Results and Growth Outlook