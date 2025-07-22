Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
PNB Housing Finance Q1FY26 Results: Profit Up 23% At Rs 534 Cr, Strong Home Loan Demand

PNB Housing Finance Q1FY26 Results: Profit Up 23% At Rs 534 Cr, Strong Home Loan Demand

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 22, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 22, 2025, 3:02 PM IST

PNB Housing Finance reported Q1 Results Of Q1FY26, with net profit rising 23% YoY to ₹534 crore, driven by sustained growth in retail housing demand. The retail loan asset portfolio grew 18% YoY to ₹76,923 crore, with affordable and emerging segments contributing 37% to the total retail book. Notably, affordable housing loans surged 143% YoY, while emerging market loans grew 20%, and the prime segment expanded 10%. The company's assets under management (AUM) increased 13% YoY to ₹82,100 crore. Net interest income (NII) climbed 17% YoY to ₹760 crore, with net interest margin (NIM) stable at 3.74%. Pre-provision operating profit rose 17% YoY to ₹632 crore. Asset quality showed steady improvement: Gross NPA reduced to 1.06% from 1.35% a year ago, while Net NPA stood at 0.69%, with retail GNPA and NNPA at 1.07% and 0.70%, respectively. The company achieved a strong Return on Assets (RoA) of 2.57% (annualised) and recovered ₹57 crore from its written-off pool. Capital adequacy remained robust with CRAR at 29.68%, reflecting a solid balance sheet.Watch Conversation with Girish Kousgi, MD & CEO of PNB Housing Finance, on Q1 Results and Growth Outlook

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended