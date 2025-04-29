PNB Housing Finance Q4 FY25: Profit Soars 25% to ₹550 Cr, NII Up 16%, Asset Quality Improves

In this interview, Sakshi Batra speaks with Girish Kousgi, Managing Director & CEO of PNB Housing Finance, where they discuss the company’s Q4 FY25 earnings results and provide a forward-looking outlook. PNB Housing Finance has reported a 25% year-on-year increase in profit, reaching ₹550 crore, driven by strong growth in net interest income and improved asset quality. The net interest income (NII) rose by 16%, totalling ₹734 crore, while loan disbursements grew by 23% compared to the previous year. The company’s affordable housing disbursements doubled, and gross non-performing assets (NPAs) improved to 1.08% from 1.50%. In this insightful conversation, Girish Kousgi shares his views on these strong results and provides a detailed outlook for the company’s future growth.