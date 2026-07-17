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Polycab Q1 Results Beat Estimates: Why Did The Stock Fall Despite Strong Growth?

Polycab Q1 Results Beat Estimates: Why Did The Stock Fall Despite Strong Growth?

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 17, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 17, 2026, 2:20 PM IST

Polycab delivered a strong Q1 performance, reporting a 39% year-on-year jump in revenue and healthy growth across its wires, cables and FMEG businesses. Despite the earnings beat, the stock declined as investors remained concerned about potential copper inventory losses amid volatile commodity prices. Speaking to Business Today, market expert Sudip Bandyopadhyay said the company's core wires and cables business remains robust, while the FMEG segment has also shown encouraging improvement. He added that Polycab continues to be a strong long-term investment, though investors should monitor copper inventory trends and commodity price movements in the coming quarters.

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