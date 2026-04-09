Post-Rally Pause: Is The Worst Over For Markets In 2026?

In this episode of Market Commentary, Market expert Daljeet Kohli joins us to dissect the post-correction landscape of Dalal Street. Following a massive 1,800-point Nifty rally and a stabilizing West Asian ceasefire, Kohli argues that the "worst is behind us," despite current fragile sentiments. We dive deep into a multi-sector strategy for 2026, covering the resurgence of BFSI, the supply-chain recovery in Autos, and the long-term potential of Pharma (CDMO) and Power. Daljeet shares his tactical approach to stock picking—balancing beaten-down "war casualties" with resilient "strength performers." From MM Forgings and CG Power to international plays like Vedanta and Lupin, learn how to deploy capital in a staggered manner while avoiding the trap of "forced long-term investing."