Prashanth Tapse On 90-Day Tariff Pause: What Should Investors Do Now?

In this episode of Daily Calls, Prashanth Tapse, Sr. VP Research Analyst at Mehta Securities, shares his expert insights on how investors and traders should navigate the markets during the recently announced 90-day pause on tariffs. The global markets, including India, have been witnessing extreme volatility due to sudden geopolitical announcements, making it tough for traders to take positions with confidence. Now, with a temporary truce in place, what’s the ideal way to position your portfolio? Prashanth emphasises the importance of hedging strategies, especially during weekends or long holidays when unexpected news flow can trigger sharp market movements. He cautions against carrying naked trades in such a volatile environment and advises traders to remain cautiously optimistic. This 3-month breather offers India a great opportunity to strengthen its position, both economically and diplomatically. Watch the full discussion to understand how to make smart moves in these unpredictable times and protect your capital while staying invested.