Precious Metals In Flux: Sugandha Sachdeva Breaks It Down | Gold - Silver Today

Indian stock markets surged on February 9, 2026, with the Nifty hitting 25,824 and Sensex jumping ~600 points, fueled by optimism over the recently announced India-US interim trade deal framework. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal hailed it as a landmark step toward Viksit Bharat 2047, aiming to boost bilateral trade to $500 billion. Key highlights: US tariffs on Indian exports reduced from 50% to 18%, zero tariffs on categories like generic pharmaceuticals, smartphones, aircraft parts, gems/diamonds, and agri products (spices, tea, mangoes). India protects sensitive sectors (dairy, meat, GM foods) while opening to select US goods and committing to $500B US purchases over five years. Guest expert Sugandha Sachdeva noted positive equity sentiment post-deal clarity, with FII inflows returning and sectors like IT, defense, railways, textiles poised to gain. She remained bullish on gold/silver long-term despite recent corrections, citing central bank buying, structural deficits, and geopolitical risks, targeting gold ~$6,200-6,400/oz. SBI led gains after strong Q3 results. IPOs like Fractal Analytics opened..