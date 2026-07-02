Private Banking Stocks: Why This Experts Has Bullish View On HDFC Bank - ICICI Bank And Others

Private sector bank stocks have underperformed over the past few years, raising questions about valuations and future growth. Governance concerns, leadership changes, and margin pressures have kept investors cautious. However, Aditya Shah, Founder of Hercules Advisors, believes the sharp correction has made large private banks increasingly attractive for long-term investors. He remains positive on HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, along with PSU lenders like SBI and Canara Bank. Despite near-term challenges, Shah expects quality banking stocks to deliver strong performance as valuations become more reasonable. Watch the full analysis to know his top banking picks.