Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
Private Banks Set For A Comeback? Expert Sees Profit Recovery, Better Margins & Attractive Valuations

Private Banks Set For A Comeback? Expert Sees Profit Recovery, Better Margins & Attractive Valuations

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 4, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026, 4:39 PM IST

Private sector banks may be nearing a turnaround despite a muted Q1 earnings season. Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO, Kotak Mahindra AMC, believes improving deposit growth, stable interest rates, and attractive valuations could support the sector over the coming quarters. He says pressure on net interest margins is likely to ease as further rate cuts appear unlikely, while credit growth remains healthy. According to the expert, much of the recent weakness has already been priced into private banking stocks, making the sector increasingly attractive for long-term investors seeking recovery opportunities.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended