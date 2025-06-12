Business Today
Profit Booking Hits Dalal Street After Nifty Rises 15% from April Lows

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 12, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 12, 2025, 6:19 PM IST

In today’s Market Commentary with Shailendra Bhatnagar, we bring you a comprehensive wrap‑up of the Indian stock market’s close. We also examine how the recent RBI rate cut has invigorated interest‑rate‑sensitive sectors—particularly autos, realty and rural consumption—and discuss where investors might find the next opportunity. Join Shailendra as he deciphers sector‑wise performances, highlights top mid‑cap and PSU names in focus, and offers expert insight into potential market drivers ahead. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or a retail investor, this episode delivers invaluable clarity on today’s market momentum—complete with actionable take‑aways to help you refine your strategy.

TAGS:
