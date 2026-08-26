Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
PSU Banks Outlook: Why SBI, Canara Bank & Indian Bank Remain Top Picks; HDFC Bank Faces Pressure

PSU Banks Outlook: Why SBI, Canara Bank & Indian Bank Remain Top Picks; HDFC Bank Faces Pressure

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 26, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026, 2:55 PM IST

PSU banks continue to support the markets, with investors turning bullish on large state-owned lenders. Gaurav Sharma, VP & Head of Research, Globe Capital, says SBI, Canara Bank and Indian Bank remain his preferred picks for a one-to-one-and-a-half-year investment horizon, citing strong CASA and new business growth. He remains cautious on HDFC Bank amid the ongoing mis-selling controversy and does not recommend averaging or fresh buying at present. Sharma expects HDFC Bank could see further downside towards ₹675–680 levels over the coming weeks or month. Meanwhile, PSU banks remain attractive despite the market not fully valuing their improving fundamentals and earnings performance.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended