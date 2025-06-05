PSU Stocks Remain In Limelight As Traders Ramp Up Low Ticket High Beta Shares

Markets opened strong on Thursday, with the Nifty bouncing back after slipping below 24,600. It has now reclaimed the 24,700 level, supported by gains in Realty, Pharma, and PSU Banking stocks. The Realty index led sectoral gains ahead of the RBI policy, with stocks like DLF, Lodha, and Brigade up over 3%. Pharma saw a catch-up rally, with Glenmark, Lupin, and Aurobindo Pharma posting solid gains. Railway and defense stocks also performed well, while wealth management and broking firms like Angel One and CAMS gained on high volumes. The broader market remained upbeat, with an advance-decline ratio of 3:1. Traders are eyeing the 25,000 mark on the Nifty as bullish sentiment strengthens on weekly expiry day.