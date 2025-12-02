Putin’s Visit Sparks Defence Market Buzz: Stocks To Watch Now

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s India visit has once again brought the spotlight back on defence spending and strategic collaborations — including major deals such as the S-400 missile system. With Europe significantly ramping up defence budgets and India accelerating its own maritime and security infrastructure, sectors like shipping and defence manufacturing are seeing renewed investor interest. In this conversation, Abhishek Basumallick, Co-founder and Fund Manager at Shree Rama Managers, explains why shipping — across vessels, ports, and dredging — is emerging as a strong multi-year opportunity, backed by government focus on maritime growth. He also highlights why defence players like HAL, BEL and shipbuilders remain key beneficiaries of rising global security demand over the next five years.