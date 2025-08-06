PVR INOX Q1 Results: Revenue Soared 23% At ₹1,470 Cr. Expert Sees ₹1,600 Target | OTT Threat Fading?

PVR INOX has posted Q1 earnings with its consolidated loss narrowing to ₹54 crore, while revenues jumped 23% YoY to ₹1,470 crore from ₹1,190 crore last year. The multiplex giant reported a strong recovery in box office collections, record food & beverage spends, and the highest first-quarter advertising income since the pandemic. While OTT platforms have disrupted the movie industry, Sharad Avasthi, Head of Research (PCG), SMIFS believe cinema-going remains strong in India, driven by urbanization and rising incomes. However, ticket pricing remains a key challenge for customer retention. With several big releases ahead, PVR INOX could see earnings of ₹40–₹45 per share, making it an attractive contrarian bet for the medium term. Listen in