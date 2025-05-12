Business Today
PVR Inox Q4 Results | Net Loss Narrows To ₹125 Cr | Margins Expand To 22.7%

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi ,
  • May 12, 2025,
  • Updated May 12, 2025, 8:20 PM IST

 

Multiplex firm PVR Inox Ltd. on Monday, May 12, reported a net loss of ₹125 crore for the quarter ending March 2025. The company reported a net loss of ₹130 crore in the year-ago period.Revenue for the quarter was marginally down 0.5% year-on-year to ₹1,250 crore, compared to ₹1,256 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. PVR Inox's operating profit or EBITDA rose 1.5% on-year to ₹283 crore as against ₹279 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Margin expanded by 50 basis points to 22.70% in the quarter under review from last year's 22.20%.PVR Inox has opened 77 new screen across 11 properties during the 12 month period that ended on March 31, 2025. The company operates 352 cinemas with 1,743 screens across 111 cities as on date, it said in a regulatory filing.

