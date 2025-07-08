Q1 Earnings Outlook: Top Stocks & Sectors To Watch For Outperformance In Q1

Market Analyst Dharmesh Kant, Head of Equity Research , Chola Securities believes Q1 earnings to be muted with Nifty 50 earnings growth likely around 5–7%. But analysts believe this marks the end of a slow growth phase, with FY26 projections showing 12–14% earnings growth. The BFSI sector (banks and financials) is expected to be the biggest contributor, along with automobiles, metals, infra, defence, and Reliance Industries. On the other hand, IT is likely to remain muted, delivering at best the lower end of its guidance. FMCG majors like Britannia, Nestle, and HUL may continue to disappoint with only 5–7% growth. Full breakdown and sector-wise outlook inside. Listen in