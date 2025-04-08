Q4 Earnings Vs Global Uncertainty: What Lies Ahead For India’s Top IT Firms?

With the Q4 earnings season about to begin and TCS leading the charge, all eyes are on India’s IT majors. But will the sector deliver or disappoint this time around? On Market Today with Business Today TV, Gaurav Dua, Head – Capital Market Strategy at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, shares his outlook on the IT sector and broader market earnings trajectory. Gaurav Dua warns of a tough quarter ahead, with Nifty earnings growth seen at just 1.5-2% in Q4 and FY25 growth estimates slashed to around 4.5-5%. In the IT space, new deal wins have slowed dramatically and demand commentary is expected to remain muted. Amid ongoing global uncertainty, Gaurav Dua believes most companies may avoid issuing bold FY26 guidance, keeping IT stocks under pressure. He advises caution and selectivity, favouring Infosys and HCL Tech in the large-cap space and Coforge and Cyient DLM in the mid-cap segment.

